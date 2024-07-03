Toronto teenager among Jets named in Young Matildas squad for NZ series

The rapid rise of Toronto teenager Emma Dundas has continued with selection in the Australian under-20 women's squad for a two-match international series with New Zealand this month.
The 17-year-old midfielder is one of three Newcastle Jets players named in a 25-player Young Matildas squad for games in Wellington on July 11 and 14 along with forwards Lara Gooch and Milan Hammond.
The West Wallsend High School year-11 student was the Jets' young player of the year and represented the Junior Matildas at the AFC Under-17 Women's Asian Cup in Indonesia in May, where she was named Australia's player of the tournament.
Hammond did not play at the under-20 Asian Cup but was in an extended squad leading up to the tournament.
The games against New Zealand will be used as preparation for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia starting August 31.
Australia are drawn in Group A against Colombia, Mexico and Cameroon for the youth championships.
"As we head into our next phase of preparation, it presents a real window to assess and evaluate our team progress as we focus in on the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2024," Young Matildas coach Leah Blayney said.
"A significant portion of this squad has been with us throughout this most current cycle. They have a demonstrated ability to perform on the international stage and are currently doing everything in their control to be selected for the upcoming Youth World Cup.
"Since the conclusion of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, we have also been diligently identifying potential new players while bolstering the players in our Future Matildas programs domestically and abroad."
