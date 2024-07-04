Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Keddie and Wenham find trust in their collaboration on Aussie thriller Fake

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
July 5 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fake stars Australian TV royalty Asher Keddie and David Wenham. Picture supplied
Fake stars Australian TV royalty Asher Keddie and David Wenham. Picture supplied

IN order to get inside his serial liar character in new Australia drama, Fake, David Wenham had to dive deep.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.