NEWRL: Maitland Pickers lock Sam Anderson undergoes season-ending surgery

MAITLAND coach Matt Lantry admits "we've been really lucky the last four years" but now has two forwards out injured for the rest of this season.
Pickers pair Sam Anderson and Faitotoa Faitotoa will take no further part in the club's bid for a Newcastle Rugby League premiership three-peat.
Anderson underwent surgery on a ruptured biceps on Wednesday (July 3) while Faitotoa has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc foot injury.
Both issues emerged out of a 44-6 victory against Cessnock on June 22.
"We haven't had an injury run like we've had this year. We've been really lucky the last four years, we've had some but nothing major and been able to manage it. Sam and Toa are big losses for our team," Lantry said.
Reid Alchin filled the void left by lock Anderson in Saturday's 20-8 win over Wests while versatile recruit Connor O'Beirne shifted to the second row.
Competition leaders Maitland visit Macquarie in round 12.
* THE ENTRANCE coach Jamy Forbes hopes to have No.6 Blake Austin back on the park in "a week or two".
Austin missed the last fortnight with a hamstring complaint, but the Tigers have posted back-to-back wins.
The Entrance find themselves in a three-way share of third sport on the Newcastle RL ladder (16 points).
Wyong (July 7) and Cessnock (July 14) await before the bye.
* KURRI KURRI'S Khynan Butler won't return until a Coalfields derby against the Goannas at Cessnock Sportsground on July 20.
Butler took an early guilty plea this week and copped a one-match suspension after being sent off in Sunday's loss to Central and later charged with contrary conduct.
* LADDER: Maitland 19; Souths 18; Entrance, Central, Cessnock 16; Wests 11; Lakes 9; Wyong 8; Macquarie 6; Kurri 3; Northern 2.
