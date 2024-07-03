Northern Hawks eye 2025 as trio sidelined for back-to-back Kurri clashes

NORTHERN Hawks coach Brad Tighe already has an eye towards next year while a trio of mid-season recruits will miss upcoming clashes against their former side.
Winless and last on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder, Tighe feels resigned to missing finals in 2024 and building towards the club's third top-flight campaign.
"The [player] points situations hasn't favoured us and it's been difficult to juggle, but 2025 will be different and the back half of this year is now about getting ready for that," Tighe said.
Josh Griffiths, Tom McKenzie and Jessie O'Connor all recently joined the Hawks from Kurri Kurri before the June 30 transfer deadline.
A contract clause means all three won't line up for Northern against the Bulldogs (July 13, August 17) in what shapes as a likely battle for the wooden spoon.
Randall Briggs remains sidelined with injury while the Hawks have lost Ethan Ferguson (Wingham) and Tyler Randell (not playing).
Tighe, Callan Briggs and AJ Davis were all listed in reserve grade last weekend.
