Black streaks ahead on points amid Souths' attacking raid in Newcastle RL

SOUTHS hooker Mitch Black has streaked ahead on Newcastle Rugby League's point-scoring tally amid an attacking frenzy from the Lions last month.
Black, who missed the individual gong by the narrowest of margins last season, leads the way in 2024 with six tries and 41 goals giving him 106 points.
Almost half of those were piled on during June, featuring 42 in three high-scoring wins for Souths.
Black kicked seven from eight attempts in Saturday's 46-24 victory over Northern Hawks at Tomaree Sportsground, notched up a personal haul of 18 when thrashing Macquarie 62-10 at Townson Oval in round 10 and slotted a further five goals against Wyong (38-8) at home on June 16.
His best effort was 24 on Anzac Day.
With six regular-season games still to play for the Lions, the Rebels representative sits well clear of nearest rival Harrison Mulligan (72, The Entrance) and last year's winner Brock Lamb (60, Maitland).
Black finished with a total of 146 in 2023 before adding 16 points throughout finals.
Souths also have Reeve Howard (nine), Mapu Uasi (8) and Marshall Sing (7) inside the competition's top-10 try scorers.
So it comes as no surprise the Lions are 48 ahead in the Newcastle RL attacking column, with 328 from 10 appearances.
Last year's grand finalists, outright second on the ladder with an 8-2 record, are scheduled to host Cessnock at Waratah Oval on Sunday.
Souths lost 30-12 to the Goannas on June 1.
