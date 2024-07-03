Rapid buses, beefed-up roads, new stadium entrance part of Broadmeadow plan

A rapid bus service, extensive intersection upgrades and a new entrance to Hunter Stadium are among the first stage of transport improvements proposed for the Broadmeadow growth area.
The proposals are contained in a transport assessment of the new government "place strategy" for Broadmeadow, showing how the road network around the proposed Hunter Park sport, entertainment and residential precinct will need to be upgraded to cope with more traffic.
Newcastle council and the NSW government launched the 30-year strategy last month with the aim of building homes for up to 40,000 people in Hunter Park and surrounding suburbs.
The Newcastle Herald reported on Wednesday that the government would lead four "first-move" rezonings within the strategy area to accommodate 8000 people and clear the way for a new indoor arena to replace the ageing Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
The transport assessment prepared by consultants SMEC says the government has "limited opportunities" to improve the road network to accommodate future growth and should focus on public transport, cycling paths and "maximum parking standards".
"Forecast traffic volumes for the study area indicate that many travellers will continue to use private cars, which indicates that, without intervention that provides alternatives, the road network will be severely congested," the report says.
One of SMEC's most ambitious proposals is for the government to consider an additional Lambton Road rail bridge for traffic, leaving the existing curved bridge for light rail and active transport.
The SMEC study recommends a rapid bus service from Newcastle Interchange to a proposed new transport interchange at Broadmeadow station via Tudor and Belford streets as part of the first 10-year stage of the area's redevelopment.
The assessment also proposes a rapid bus "corridor" along Griffith Road with a connection to Broadmeadow station via Broadmeadow Road to give residents in the western suburbs better access to rail services.
Another bus corridor along Bridges Road and Lambton Road would be a "precursor to light rail".
Stage three, in 20 to 30 years, would include a light rail extension between the Newcastle and Broadmeadow transport interchanges.
The report proposes 16 "active" transport improvements to encourage walking and cycling through the precinct, including a 3.4-kilometre path along a beautified Styx Creek stormwater channel between Chinchen Street, Islington, and New Lambton South Public School in St James Road.
Another path measuring 2.4km would hug the western side of the rail line between Islington and New Lambton as part of the project's first stage.
The report also proposes upgrades to 12 intersections in the strategy area, including a new road entrance to the stadium car park at the existing Young Street traffic lights in Turton Road.
Other first-stage road improvements would include installing traffic lights on the corner of Griffiths Road and Chatham Road and closing the southern approach to the intersection.
Many of the road upgrades include installing double turning lanes at intersections which the report says will be over-stretched by 2041.
These include where Lambton Road connects with Turton Road, Curley Road, Cameron Street and Broadmeadow Road.
Other road projects include connecting Russell Road to Newton Street via a new bridge over Styx Creek and installing traffic lights where Russell Road meets Bridges Road.
The report also recommends new traffic lights at the intersection of St James and Kings roads to work in concert with the nearby Adamstown rail crossing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.