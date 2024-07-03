'You can see the trust he has in youth': Adams reveals what drove the attacker to Newcastle

COACH Rob Stanton didn't have to convince Eli Adams there would be an opportunity for the attacker to progress at the Newcastle Jets - he could see it himself.
Adams is one of three fresh young faces alongside Oscar Fryer and Matt Scarcella at the Jets.
The 22-year-old has spent the past two seasons at powerhouse club Melbourne Victory, where he made 15 appearances but only two in the starting side.
"Rob reached out to me fairly early on about the plans he had for the club and what he wanted to achieve this season," Adams said. "I saw how last season went, and how a lot of young players got opportunities.
"The records show the 10 youngest match squads last season, Rob had all 10.
"You can see what he wants to implement in this team and the trust he puts in youth.
"I am really wanting to make a mark and put my own statement out in the league. Show what I can do. I feel this is the best opportunity I will get.
"There is never any guarantee of selection every week. You have to fight for your spot. The squad we have, it is certainly an exciting team. It will give me the best opportunity to show what I can do."
While Adams didn't play a lot at Victory he learned firsthand about success.
"The calibre of players at Victory speaks for itself," he said. "They have high profile players with experience with the Socceroos and overseas. The journey last year to the grand final was a privilege to be a part of.
"Maintaining standards every day is one of the big things I have learnt. It is not a switch you can flick on and off. You always have to be on. You always have to demand the best and maintain the highest standards possible every day, whether it is training or games.
"Rob said on day one, we are not here just to compete. We are here to win games."
Adams' first opportunity for the Jets is likely to be against Western United in the Australia Cup play-off in Darwin on July 24.
The Queenslander was part of the Victory side which went down to the Jets on penalties in Darwin in the corresponding game last season.
"Preseason friendly games are great experience for the lads but nothing replicates a competitive game," he said. "The Australian Cup is the best chance to get those.
"The game in Darwin last year was unique. It was great to get involved with the community in northern Australia. It was an interesting game. Now I am on this side. Hopefully we can do what the Jets did last year and get another win."
Adams played as a No.10 and scored a goal in a modified intraclub game at training on Wednesday.
"Eli has started well. He has got something," Stanton said. "Technically he is good. He has a bit of creativity if he gets free in space. He has a pass and has a finish from outside the box."
