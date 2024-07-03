Fast-track: Muswellbrook pumped hydro declared 'state significant project'

The Muswellbrook pumped hydro project, at the old open-cut mine, has been declared a state significant project critical to the economy by the NSW government.
It's one of six renewable projects that will be fast-tracked due to their importance to the state's critical energy security during peak-demand periods as coal-fire sources close.
The development, a joint venture by AGL and Idemitsu, will transform the Muswellbrook Coal Mine void into a 250-megawatt generator, which would provide eight hours of energy storage.
Pumped hydro works by circulating water from the lower reservoir into an upper storage site. The Muswellbrook project would see water pumped 2000 metres to the top of Bells Mountain, where it would be stored in a 1.9-gigalitre reservoir.
Upon demand, water would be released from Bells Mountain, flowing through pipes and using gravity to turn turbines and generate electricity, before returning to the mining void, which can hold 6 gigalitres.
Planning Minister Paul Scully said although the government would prioritise the projects, they must still comply with the usual planning process requirements, including a comprehensive all-of-government assessment and an opportunity for public submissions.
"The substantive increase in renewable energy proposals signals trust from the wider industry in our government's capacity to move projects through the planning system," Mr Scully said.
The Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) will now issue a Secretary's Environmental Assessment Requirements (SEARs) for the project, which is the first step in the assessment process.
It is unclear how long the project, if it proceeds, will take to construct. However, AGL has previously stated that it could be operating by 2027.
The Muswellbrook development is one of three pumped hydro proposals to be declared Critical State Significant Infrastructure, alongside projects at Lake Lyell and Stratford.
Three transmission projects that will connect additional renewable energy generators to the grid have also been prioritised.
AGL and Idemitsu have been contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.