The Bear: out of the frying pan, and into the fire

Doors! The Bear is back, and open for business in the third season of this award-winning juggernaut show. As much as the various award shows want you to believe this is a comedy, it is definitely a drama, and a moving one at that, that also has ample time for darkly comic moments. This third season is in equal parts calmer and more anxiety-inducing than its predecessors. While the first season was all about Carmy (Jeremy Allen White, continuing to be a strong performer though with perhaps less character growth this time around) whipping The Original Beef of Chicagoland into shape after his brother's passing, and season two was about the rigours of re-opening the site as a high end restaurant called The Bear, season three drops us into the neverending stress cycle of running the eatery. Carmy and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach, forever a fan favourite after his season two episode Forks) aren't talking after their almighty blow-up in the second season finale, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri, who also stepped behind the camera to direct arguably the season's best episode, Napkins) is grappling with a big decision, and Sugar (Abby Elliott, really coming into her own and absolutely shining in the season's other best episode, Ice Chips) is scared about her baby's impending due date. While season three is not as narratively strong as the first two (the first episode really highlights this, acting as basically a stream of consciousness in Carmy's head), it's the character work that really comes to the fore. And there's cameos galore, with basically every famous person from previous seasons and a few new familiar faces - Josh Hartnett, John Cena - also popping up. The soundtrack continues to be truly excellent (hello Beastie Boys) and the dialogue is so affecting in its simplicity. At the end of 10 episodes we're promised the story will continue, and viewers are definitely hungry for more.