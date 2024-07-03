'Difficult work': sheriffs demand vacant jobs filled, higher pay

Sheriffs in the Hunter will join their colleagues across northern NSW on Thursday morning in taking industrial action over what their union describes as a staffing crisis and poor pay.
A protest rally will be held outside Newcastle courthouse from 8.30am until 10.30am, with the law enforcers stopping work to demand change.
The Public Service Association told the Newcastle Herald it believed there was a shortfall of about 10 per cent of its members' "operational workforce" in the Hunter, where sheriffs perform duties across eight courthouses from Newcastle, down to Toronto, and into the valley.
The union said there was "significant staffing pressure" in the region, and sheriffs were not being adequately paid for increasing workloads.
Thursday's protest in Newcastle will coincide with similar action at several places from Gosford up to the Queensland border.
While the Hunter's protest will take place in Newcastle, the industrial action is expected to affect all of the region's courts.
Local court sittings generally begin at 9.30am, while district court sittings often start at 10am.
It is unclear whether the industrial action will delay the day's proceedings or if Justice NSW will arrange alternative security measures for the beginning of the day.
Known formally as Sworn Uniformed Sheriff's Officers, they provide security at courthouses, enforce writs, serve warrants and Property Seizure Orders, and enforce other orders issued by all tiers of the court system.
The union says the workload of sheriffs has "ballooned" in the past decade, but pay has not kept up.
Public Service Association general secretary Stewart Little said the union's members felt they were being ignored.
Mr Little said sheriffs "put their lives on the line" to ensure the safety of everyone at court - from judges, magistrates and lawyers to members of the public - and needed a pay increase.
"In mid 2022 there was an agency restructure and the senior leadership of the Office of the Sheriff got a significant pay bump," he said.
"In 2023 there was a review of sheriffs' pay but the report was never released under 'cabinet in confidence'. Sheriffs waited patiently, and were told the matter would be resolved in the 2024 budget, but when it was delivered in mid June nothing happened ... so sheriffs have just had enough.
"Sheriffs need a solid pay bump to reflect the dangerous work they do, when enforcing court orders they'll be entering people's properties wearing stab proof vests, carrying capsicum spray, batons and handcuffs. It's difficult work."
