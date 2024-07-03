Blacks retain Cup, coach tips Students to cause headaches

MAITLAND retained the Josie Dun Cup for a fifth straight year but Blacks coach Luke Cunningham admitted they were lucky and expects University to cause headaches in the final month of the season.
The Blacks, after trailing 28-26, scored two late tries to win 43-28. The Josie Dun Cup is held in conjunction with RunDIPG charity day.
"It was our biggest crowd of the year. The players wore RUN DIPG socks and the charity had a stall set up," Cunningham said. "It's a good occasion for us and Uni to celebrate the relationship the two clubs have. The Josie Dun Cup solidifies that.
"I'm glad we have got Uni out of the way. They will trouble a few sides over the next month. They were very willing. Murray Sutherland was back and he adds new dimension to their attack. They will cause quite a few headaches."
** Eight boys from the Hunter are competing at the Australian Schools Rugby Championship at the Sunshine Coast this week.
Darcy Brown (Nelson Bay) and former Hunter Sports High student Jai Callaghan are in NSW Schools I. Oscar Affleck, Xavier Stewart (Nelson Bay) and Cajun Arnfield (Maitland) are in the NSW Barbarians. Harper Strachan (Wanderers) is in NSW Schools 2 and Henry Burke (Southern Beaches) and Mitchell Balzer (Maitland) are in the NSW Juniors XV.
** Hamish McKie made up for lost time in his return for Hamilton after a two-month overseas holiday. McKie played a full game in second grade and then half a game of first. Not surprisingly he cramped up badly.
** Merewether are expected to be without hooker Matt Baggs (hamstring) for the clash against the Students, but there is good news on the attack front. Goal-kicking fly-half Sam Bright is set to return from a calf issue. Former Brumbies Runners centre Josh Harding will play lower grade in a return from an ruptured ACL.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.