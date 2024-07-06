Sing along to the feel-good story of The Dubliners at City Hall

Direct from the West End and having sold out venues worldwide, Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of The Dubliners is coming to Newcastle.
Irish folk band The Dubliners formed in 1962, originally going by the name The Ronnie Drew Ballad Group. The band's lively Irish folk songs, traditional street ballads and instrumentals earned them a following both at home and overseas, paving the way for bands such as Dropkick Murphys, Pogues and Flogging Molly.
Seven Drunken Nights is the ultimate feel-good Irish story of a band whose career spanned 50 years.
A talented cast of musicians and singers invokes the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann, and brings their music back to life: songs like The Irish Rover, The Leaving of Liverpool, Belle of Belfast City, Dirty Old Town, The Banks of the Rose, Star of the County Down and The Town I Love So Well.
Writer and director Ged Graham's narration guides the audience between songs.
The show is on target for a record year internationally, performing close to 300 shows during 42 weeks on the road.
"I can't quite believe it. Seven Drunken Nights seems to have touched so many people who have become real fans of the show, reigniting their love of The Dubliners," Graham says.
"It's had a massive impact on my life, giving me the confidence to write more and be involved in many other productions, including the runaway success Fairytale of New York.
"It truly is a great privilege to bring the music of The Dubliners to the stage every night and keep their legacy alive."
Seven Drunken Nights has also received praise from the families of The Dubliners.
"It was very nerve-racking meeting relatives of The Dubliners, as I didn't know how they would react," Graham says.
"But meeting Luke Kelly's brother, Paddy, early on during the first tour was just brilliant. He and his family have been so supportive of the show.
"Likewise, Barney McKenna's sister came to see the show when we toured Ireland and was very complimentary of how we told the story. Their support means so much to everyone involved with the show."
