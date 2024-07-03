Tufaga brothers unite to lead Wildfires against Eastwood

UETA Tufaga was enticed by brothers Sam and Kirk to join the Hunter Wildfires.
On Saturday, the siblings will play together for the first time in the Shute Shield against Eastwood.
Ueta, 26, returns at inside centre after missing the past two games with a hip injury. Sam, 27, packs down at tighthead prop and Kirk, 33, at No.8.
Sam and Kirk came out from New Zealand to play for the Wildfires in 2021. Kirk departed for a professional deal in Spain at the end of that season and only returned to Newcastle three weeks ago.
Ueta joined the Wildfires last season. Sam, after returning to New Zealand in 2022, came back out this season.
The last time the three siblings played together was for Wairarapa-Bush in the Heartland competition in New Zealand 2019. Fourth brother, Max, also played but has since hung up the boots.
Before that, the quartet had a season together at Massey University in Palmerston North in 2016.
"I am looking forward to it," Ueta said. "Kirk and Sam came over here first and enticed me to come out. I am excited to put the Wildfires jersey together for the first time. I was close to coming back last week. I had faith Kirk would make the team again."
Ueta comes in for Nate De Therry (Hong Kong duties).
"Ueta will give us a bit more punch," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. 'He was in career best form before the injury. We are lucky to have the three brothers. They are great players but what they bring off the field is the biggest plus. They drive standards and lead by example.
"They are always professional and positive. They do the one per-centers. They turn to meetings with note books. They are professionals and great role models."
Coleman has made six changes from the 62-26 surrender to Western Sydney.
Ryan Twogood makes his run-on debit at hooker, Tiueti Asi returns from suspension at blindside breakaway and Taufa Kinikini starts at lock.
In the backs, apart from Tufuga, Tyzack Jordan replaces halfback Nik Murray (ankle) and Frankie Nowell returns from concussion on the wing.
