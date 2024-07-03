What will come first in big Broadmeadow transformation

Elsewhere, transport authorities have confirmed a rail signaller who incorrectly allowed a Newcastle-bound train onto a closed track while "possibly" distracted playing online games was sacked over the incident, Michael Parris reports. The Newcastle Herald reported on Monday that an Office of Transport Safety Investigations (OTSI) report tabled in NSW Parliament had shed light on a disturbing culture of signallers at Sydney Trains' Homebush control centre using work computers to shop and play games when they were on shift.