What will come first in big Broadmeadow transformation

Where would you start to transform a Newcastle suburb to house another 40,000 people?
Michael Parris reports that a rapid bus service, extensive intersection upgrades and a new entrance to Hunter Stadium are among the first stage of transport improvements proposed for the Broadmeadow growth area. But it's not all smooth sailing as the dream becomes reality.
Sheriffs at courts across the Hunter are expected to take industrial action today. Nick Bielby reports the officers' union said there was "significant staffing pressure" in the region, and sheriffs were not being adequately paid for increasing workloads.
Elsewhere, transport authorities have confirmed a rail signaller who incorrectly allowed a Newcastle-bound train onto a closed track while "possibly" distracted playing online games was sacked over the incident, Michael Parris reports. The Newcastle Herald reported on Monday that an Office of Transport Safety Investigations (OTSI) report tabled in NSW Parliament had shed light on a disturbing culture of signallers at Sydney Trains' Homebush control centre using work computers to shop and play games when they were on shift.
Fresh produce delivery service Good & Fugly is bringing its fight against food waste to Newcastle, hoping to ease cost of living pressures at the same time. Lisa Rockman reports boxes of imperfect - but still seasonal and fresh - fruit and vegetables are being delivered to homes and workplaces across the city and surrounding suburbs.
In sport, coach Ben Jeffries has named multi-code talent Jess Gentle and two development players in a 23-player squad headed to Wagga Wagga this weekend for the Newcastle Knights' only NRLW trial. Renee Valentine reports Jeffries will take 14 players from last year's Knights' grand final-winning squad, including State of Origin quartet Tamika Upton (Queensland), Yasmin Clydsdale, Olivia Higgins and Caitlan Johnston-Green (NSW).
Matt Carr, deputy editor
