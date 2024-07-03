Karuah man arrested in ATM smash and grab breakthrough

POLICE investigating a series of break-ins at Port Stephens, including the brazen smash and grab of an ATM at Tea Gardens, have arrested a man at Karuah.
Nash Steven Cobb, 35, was expected to face Raymond Terrace Local Court on Wednesday, but was instead taken to hospital.
He has not entered any pleas to four counts of aggravated break and enter in company and the matter was adjourned to Thursday when Mr Cobb is expected to make an application for bail.
According to court documents, Mr Cobb and another man are accused of breaking into the Ampol service station on Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash about 3.45am on January 15 this year.
The pair left empty handed, but about 10 minutes later they broke into the Metro service station at Williamtown and stole more than $3500 worth of cigarettes.
And then, late on the night of March 15 this year, Mr Cobb is accused of breaking into a home at Corlette and stealing a Ford Ranger Raptor ute and other items, including two watches and a handbag.
In the early hours of the next morning, the ute was used in the theft of an ATM from a tobacconist on Myall Street at Tea Gardens, the thieves using a chain to pull the cash machine free before three men loaded the ATM into the tray before fleeing.
Court documents reveal the ATM contained $4900.
Police say they spotted the stolen ute in Tarean Road at Karuah a short time later.
They attempted to pull it over and a pursuit was triggered, which police later terminated for safety reasons.
Further inquiries revealed it had been stolen and police believed another dark ute was travelling with the stolen car.
Following extensive inquiries, police searched a home on Ridgeway Close at Karuah about 9am on Tuesday.
During the search, police allegedly located and seized several items believed to have been stolen including tools and vehicle parts.
Mr Cobb was arrested and refused bail.
