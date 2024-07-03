Newcastle Herald
Popular author Jodi Picoult books Newcastle appearance in October

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated July 3 2024 - 5:25pm, first published 5:00pm
Superstar author Jodi Picoult, who has published 30 fiction novels, many delving into topical issues concerning women and families, will appear in Newcastle on October 24 in discussion with Mamamia executive editor Jessie Stephens.
The Newcastle Writers Festival has landed another star, with best-selling American novelist Jodi Picoult locked in for appearance at the University of Newcastle's Conservatorium of Music on October 24.

Weekender Editor

Weekender Editor

