From edible insects to snowmen: what's on in the July school holidays

Looking for ways to keep kids entertained these holidays? Here are the highlights across Newcastle and the Hunter.
6 Workshop Way, Newcastle
InsectMANIA!
Children will get to meet insects, learn about bee vomit and why pineapples are trying to kill. There will even be the chance to eat roasted BBQ flavour crickets.
Tuesday, July 9, 11.15am-12pm, Thursday July 11 12.15pm-1pm, Saturday July 13, 1.15pm-2pm.
Low Sensory Wayapa Wuurk
For NAIDOC Week, kids can join health practitioner and Darkinjung woman Sarah Corrigan for a a Wayapa program for neurodivergent people and their carers. Wayapa focuses on taking care of the Earth as the starting point for creating "Earth Mind Body Spirit well-being".
Cardboard Vehicle Construction
Create your own plane, train or automobile with cardboard.
To find out more visit newcastlemuseum.com.au
230 High Street, Maitland
Check out Cool Art July where kids can attend a free film screening, artists workshops and drop-in experiences from June 30 to July 18.
Find out more at: https://mrag.org.au/cool-art-july-2/
Newcastle Jockey Club, Darling Street, Broadmeadow
From elves to Star Wars, from medieval to modern, Newcastle Brickfest will bring 280 tables of LEGO displays and 120 exhibitors to the Newcastle Racecourse.
From Saturday July 6 to Sunday July 7.
Find out more at: rainbowbricks.com
Rutherford and Warners Bay.
School holiday winter deals:
From July 6 to July 22.
Find out more: warnesbay.dullboys.com.au and rutherford.dullboys.com.au/
2090 Broke Rd, Pokolbin
Snow Time
Create a snow angel or build a snowman in our Mega Snow Play Zone, race down a giant ice toboggan or glide across a massive ice skate rink.
For more information go to: huntervalleygardens.com.au
Young Rd and Melbourne Rd, Broadmeadow
Check out PCYC vacation activities including sports, arts and crafts, bowling, drama games, biscuit making, Chia seed pets and science experiments.
For more details got to pcycnsw.org.au/newcastle/school-holidays
Two day camp at Belmont High School from July 15 to July 16, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
This 2-day multi-sports event will give campers the opportunity to participate in a long list of team sports, individual events, showdowns and team building challenges.
Find out more: motive8sports.com.au
Design and paint your own skate deck July 8th to July 21st at 10am.
Book at deckedoutworkshops.com
Unit 3d/321 Hillsborough Road, Warners Bay
From Monday July 8 to Friday July 12, Rock and Water holiday camp will help kids develop self esteem and become more confident.
Find out more at: https://huntermartialarts.com.au
2100 Pacific Hwy, Heatherbrae
NAIDOC Week events, kite-making workshops, run workshops, arts and crafts, rock painting from July 6 to July 20.
Find out more at huntergardens.org.au
1 Wetlands Pl, Shortland
Find out more about native bees and honey bees, get involved in critters and craft.
The bee discovery trail is on everyday from 9am to 4pm.
Critters & Craft: July 10th and July 17th.
Reptile Encounter: July 10th and July 17th, every Saturday and Sunday.
Find out more at: wetlands.org.au
Carnley Avenue, Kotara
Free wildlife exhibits are open from 10am to 4.30pm, with koala feeding at 2pm, and playgrounds and picnic facilities are open from 7am to 7pm.
Vacation care programs such as encounters with snakes, dip-netting in a pond, and feeding emus can be booked at 02 4904 334 or blackbuttadmin@ncc.nsw.gov.au.
1/3 Nobbys Rd, Newcastle East
Amazing views with plenty of grass for a picnic, and for the kids to run around. Open six days per week, 10am to 4pm.
562 Gan Gan Rd, One Mile
Open seven days a week from 9am to 4pm, with last entry at 3pm. The Sanctuary SKYwalk & viewing platform closes at 4pm.
At Newcastle City libraries check out events such as LEGO challenges, natural art making and silent disco, and interactives shows.
Find out more at newcastlelibaries.com.au
Join events such as storytime and craft, LEGO building, sewing, creative writing and a night at the museum experience.
Find out more at library.lakemac.com.au
Discover new favourite books with afternoon storytime among other events such as The Hobbit-themed morning of dragon crafting and 3-D gem drawing.
Find out more at maitlandlibrary.com.au
Learn about weird and wonderful animals, film and craft and aboriginal weaving.
Find out more at Cessnock City Library's eventbrite.com.
Marvel School Holiday Zone: Monday July 8 to Sunday July 21.
The Kids Club: Workshops from sushi rolling to cookie creating and more, across July school holidasys.
For more information visit: westfield.com.au/kotara/
Charlie's Little Entertainer for $55 including, Timezone, Boost juice, Grill'd, cinema, Donut King, Strike and Holey Moley, and a full day of free parking.
For more information visit: charlestownsquare.com.au
Tantrum's school holiday program offers young people a chance to get involved in drama, performance, theatre-making, writing and more.
From July 8 to July 22.
Find out more at tantrum.org.au
Hunter Drama presents School of Rock from July 18 to July 20.
Get tickets here: civictheatrenewcastle.com
