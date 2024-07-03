'She was screaming for help': family's urgent plea to bring Bec home

FRIENDS and family have made a desperate plea to the community to help bring Rebecca Ode home.
The 36-year-old suffered horrific injuries in an accident while overseas in Bali that has left her with a shattered eye socket, broken collarbone and battling a brain haemorrhage in a foreign hospital hours from home.
There are still no clues as to exactly what happened to Bec, no one has come forward as a witness and there is no evidence to suggest how she came to be unconscious on a Balinese island.
Jesse Wilton is engaged to Bec's sister Jordyn Ode. He has been doing everything he can to raise the funds to have her medically evacuated to Newcastle.
"Bec has just had a 10-hour surgery where basically they had to do neurosurgery, eye surgery, reconstructive surgery and plastic surgery as well," Mr Wilton said.
"They have put titanium plates in her collarbone, she has a brain haemorrhage and air pockets in the brain.
"No one saw it, we don't know if it was a hit and run or what it was, there's no evidence."
The medical bills continue to stack up and have already reached more than $50,000 after a few days in an international hospital.
Once Bec is cleared to fly, the cost could surpass $100,000 with a long journey to rehabilitation ahead.
Mr Wilton said Bec's family had flown to Bali to be by her side.
Lawson Rankin's father Phillip is also overseas helping Bec's family navigate the complex journey to bring her home. He knows all too well what the difficulties are after his son was in a serious accident in Bali.
Mr Wilton said the family got the call about Bec's accident earlier this week, at that stage she had already been injured for at least six hours.
"She didn't probably get into a hospital to have surgery until about 24 hours later," he said.
"I went to speak to her on the phone and she was screaming for help."
Bec lost her father to suicide about 18 months ago and had gone to Bali to rebuild.
Mr Wilton said the last time he spoke to her she was the "happiest person", she had found a community and was finding herself.
"And then we had the phone call," he said.
A GoFundMe to help bring Bec home has already surpassed $20,000 of the $100,000 goal.
Mr Wilton said he was overwhelmed by the support the Newcastle community had thrown behind the family.
"That's Newcastle to a tee, the community is what keeps everyone together," he said.
"It's a working class town, people are always willing to help other people.
"That's why in a way we did feel comfortable asking, it's awkward, but we knew if we could get it out to the right resources people would be willing to help."
Bec is currently in Ngoerah general hospital in a critical but stable condition.
Her family hopes to bring her home to Newcastle for ongoing medical care.
A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said it is aware of reports that an Australian has been hospitalised in Bali.
"We stand ready to offer consular assistance to any Australian citizen should they request it."
The Newcastle Herald understands officials are making urgent inquiries with the hospital to offer consular assistance.
