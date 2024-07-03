Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Community News

'She was screaming for help': family's urgent plea to bring Bec home

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated July 4 2024 - 7:04am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Ode, 36, suffered multiple injuries after an accident in Bali. Pictures supplied
Rebecca Ode, 36, suffered multiple injuries after an accident in Bali. Pictures supplied

FRIENDS and family have made a desperate plea to the community to help bring Rebecca Ode home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.