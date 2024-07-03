What role will Knights rookie Fletcher Sharpe play off the bench?

HE was expected to make way once skipper Kalyn Ponga was cleared to resume, but Knights rookie Fletcher Sharpe has played so well in his three-game NRL career that coach Adam O'Brien had to find a spot for him in Sunday's clash with the Raiders in Canberra.
Sharpe, the 20-year-old fullback from Cessnock, has been named in jersey No.14 after Tuesday's surprise announcement that Ponga has recovered from surgery to repair the foot ligament he ruptured 10 weeks ago.
If Ponga handles a week of training and takes his place on Sunday, it remains something of a mystery what role Sharpe will play.
Hooker Phoenix Crossland has been ruled out with a concussion, which means Jayden Brailey might benefit from a job-sharing dummy-half on the bench.
But the more likely option would appear to be that Sharpe, who played in the halves during his formative years, will be deployed as a ball-playing lock, or small middle forward.
In the past, O'Brien has used the likes of Kurt Mann, Connor Watson and Chris Randall in similar fashion.
Whatever the case, O'Brien and his coaching staff have shown faith in Sharpe, who carried the ball 141 metres and made some crucial tackles in last week's 34-26 win against Paramatta.
"He was outstanding," O'Brien said. "He was in everything.
"It wasn't until I watched it on video ... everything that was good, he was sort of in and around it.
"His anticipation and support play, but also his bravery and toughness, under the high ball.
"He's a real credit to himself and his family.
"I'm excited to have that conundrum when KP comes back. We'll find a way to put them all in. But I'd rather have that than not."
The Knights were struggling to score points a month ago, and the only team in the NRL who have posted fewer tries than Newcastle this season are last-placed Wests Tigers.
But since Sharpe's inclusion, they have run in a collective 88 points against Melbourne, Penrith and the Eels, at an average of 29.3 per game.
The return of NSW Origin centre Bradman Best from a hamstring injury has been a big part of that, and the prospect of Ponga, Best and Sharpe on the field at the same time could provide Newcastle's attack with a new cutting edge.
Sharpe is Newcastle's fourth NRL debutant this season, and O'Brien said there were other "good young kids" set to follow.
