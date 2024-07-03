Newcastle Herald
What role will Knights rookie Fletcher Sharpe play off the bench?

By Robert Dillon
July 3 2024 - 7:30pm
Knights rookie Fketcher Sharpe. Picture by Marina Neil
HE was expected to make way once skipper Kalyn Ponga was cleared to resume, but Knights rookie Fletcher Sharpe has played so well in his three-game NRL career that coach Adam O'Brien had to find a spot for him in Sunday's clash with the Raiders in Canberra.

