Why the Broncos have nightmares as their season disintegrates

The golden chance they butchered in last year's grand final must now be giving the Brisbane Broncos nightmares as this season threatens to disintegrate into a burning wreck.
I'm not going to pretend it was ever going to be easy for the players and coaching staff to try to come to terms with what happened against Penrith on that incredible night at Homebush.
Leading 24-8 inside the final 20 minutes only to lose 26-24 . . . I'd say it was incomprehensible, except the Panthers made it comprehensible.
But at least in the days after, once the initial abject disappointment had eased a fraction, they could say to themselves, "yeah, we should've won, but it's on again next year and we're good enough to get that chance again and take it this time".
Easier for the younger players, who tend to think it's only natural for these sort of opportunities to keep coming. Harder for the older ones, who have learned it's not like that. But still a reasonable belief to hold on to under trying circumstances.
Only this season isn't working out the way the Broncos were hoping it would.
It's been the classic up-and-down year for them so far. They went loss-win-loss-win-loss over the first five rounds before winning five of their next six games. They were looking OK with a win-loss record of 7-4 at that stage, but the results since have been all bad.
They have lost four straight games and mixed in with two byes that means they haven't won since beating Manly 13-12 at Suncorp Stadium in Magic Round on May 17. And that leaves them outside of the top eight, in 10th place, as they prepare to play Penrith for the second time this season - at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night. Their first clash resulted in a 34-12 win to the Panthers at BlueBet Stadium in round three.
Brisbane have obviously had their issues with the unavailability of star players at times that has been a factor behind them not performing as well as expected.
Most notably, the extended absence due to injury of veteran halfback Adam Reynolds. He has only played in five of their 15 games over the 17 completed rounds so far and remains out. He is not due back until round 22.
Among other stars, fullback Reece Walsh and prop Payne Haas have only played nine games each.
But it goes beyond that. The verve and swagger in attack for which they were known last season, when they were ranked second in points scored behind the Panthers, has been there at times this season, but too often it's been missing.
They're equal-sixth in average points scored per game. That's behind even the Dolphins, who are a good, honest team but hardly an attacking juggernaut.
And the commitment in defence, which is always the clearest sign of where a team is at, has not been there like it should.
Last season the Broncos were the second-best defensive team, again behind the Panthers. This season they rank eighth.
Penrith have had their issues this season, mainly with their star halfback Nathan Cleary - widely regarded as the best player in the NRL - having hardly played due to injury. He has appeared just five times.
And it's clear the annual loss of star players due to the salary cap biting, which they have been able to handle in the previous years of their current reign due to their own excellent production of quality players coming through, has grown into a problem.
It had to catch up with them at some stage and that has made it significantly harder for the Panthers to win when they not only have Cleary out, but a couple of others out as well, or it's State of Origin time and multiple stars are unavailable.
The production line struggles to keep pace, the depth gets a little thinner and you get results like last weekend's 16-6 home loss to North Queensland.
But while the Panthers mostly being without Cleary, who orchestrates their attack, are well down in points scored from number one last year to eighth this season, are still number one in defence.
And that says everything about the quality of their system and the level of their commitment.
Despite the challenges of the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters, Penrith are still the premiership favourites with bookmakers and for good reason. Until the day comes when they are finally dethroned, they deserve to be on that throne.
Penrith were second on the competition table entering this round and they get Origin stars Dylan Edwards, Jarome Luai, Brian To'o and Liam Martin back for the game against the Broncos after they were rested against the Cowboys.
The Broncos get Origin stars Walsh, Haas and Patrick Carrigan back after they were rested from last weekend's 32-16 away loss to the Warriors.
Reynolds is not due back from a biceps injury until round 22. Cleary is due back from his latest hamstring injury in round 20.
This late in the season, and considering his history of hamstring problems, the Panthers are taking every precaution with Cleary.
If he were to come back and sustain another hamstring injury, depending on the seriousness it might be too late in the season for him to play any further part.
No doubt the Storm, who have done a tremendous job to lead the competition despite star five-eighth Cameron Munster only playing seven games due to a groin injury, are adopting a similar attitude with that player. Munster is due back in round 22.
Meanwhile, the Broncos, despite still being without Reynolds, have got to pull things together and show us they're still contenders for this premiership, before it's too late.
