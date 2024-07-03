Major country music fest locked in for Newcastle foreshore

Promoters will reveal the first line-up for a new one-day country music festival on The Foreshore in Newcastle on Monday.
Howlin Country, as the event will be known, is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2025. It will feature at least one international headliner as well as top Australian country music artists.
The first line-up announcement will be Monday, July 8, at 9am, promoters say.
Official pre-sale to those who sign up on the Howlin Country website (howlin.country) will begin at 2pm on Thursday, July 11. Tickets to the general public will go on sale on Friday, July 12.
Howlin' Country will be an all ages event, with gates opening at 2pm on the concert date, February 15.
The promoters are the same team that was behind the This That festival series.
Despite a history of success featuring stellar international and Australian rock acts, This That was cancelled in 2022 and again in 2023.
The 2023 event, which advertised headliners Sydney rockers Gang Of Youths, US electronic producer Porter Robinson and Canberra's party duo Peking Duk, was cancelled due to poor ticket sales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.