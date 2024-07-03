Newcastle Herald
Major country music fest locked in for Newcastle foreshore

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated July 4 2024 - 9:03am, first published 9:00am
The promoters who began the This That festival series have announced a new country music festival on Newcastle's foreshore in February 2025. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.
Promoters will reveal the first line-up for a new one-day country music festival on The Foreshore in Newcastle on Monday.

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food, drinks and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

