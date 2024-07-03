Knights warhorse Tyson Frizell set for 250th game in the NRL

As he prepares for his 250th NRL game, it seems hard to believe that Knights' ironman Tyson Frizell was once a nervous rookie who felt totally intimidated before making his top-grade debut.
That was more than 13 years ago, in round 21, 2011, when the self-confessed former "tubby little kid" ran out for Cronulla in a 46-6 loss to a star-studded Brisbane side.
"I was speaking to a couple of the boys and reflecting on my actual debut, being a 19-year-old kid and going into that game," Frizell recalled.
"I was only training with first grade now and then, a couple of days a week ... I hadn't played against men at that stage, so I was quite nervous sitting in the bathroom getting ready to play the Broncos, wishing I wasn't there to be honest.
"I was quite scared to get an opportunity to play against guys like Darren Lockyer, Sam Thaiday, a few other players too.
"It was quite nerve-racking, but I guess I'm lot more mature player now.
"I found my feet and I'm comfortable in the player and the person that I am now."
So he should be.
As well as joining the 250-game club in Sunday's clash with Canberra, Frizell has also made 16 State of Origin appearances for NSW and represented three countries on the international stage - Wales, Tonga and Australia, for whom he appeared in 14 Tests.
And the flint-hard back-rower should be around for a while yet, having recently activated an option clause in his contract for season 2025.
"I didn't really want to go anywhere else," he said.
"It was just a matter of letting the club know. I love it here.
"It's been the best decision I've ever made, to bring my family here, to play my footy, raise my family and have the lifestyle we have here.
"It's nice to be part of the team and the town for another year."
The 32-year-old also has a "mutual option" in his contract that could extend his stay in Newcastle into the 2026 season, which could potentially lead to him passing the 300-game milestone.
"Who knows? I'm happy with 250 at the moment," he said.
"But the body's good. The mind's probably the first thing that will let me know if I'm ready to give it up.
"At the moment, I love my footy, love this club, love being part of this team.
"Who knows? Maybe 300 might come along."
Frizell said he had been "living the dream" for the past 14 seasons but still had things he wanted to achieve, in particular winning a grand final.
"I've been very lucky," he said.
"I've been blessed to be able to reach this milestone."
