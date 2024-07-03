High-risk domestic violence squad swoops on wanted man in Hunter

A MAN will face court today after specialist domestic violence officers swooped on him in the Hunter after a month-long investigation.
Police allege a 30-year-old man assaulted and threatened a woman during separate incidents in May this year.
Officers from the Hunter High Risk Domestic Violence Offender Team, backed by Hunter Valley police, have been trying to find the man since June 5 after "serious domestic violence" reports were made.
After extensive inquiries spanning almost a month, police arrested the 30-year-old man on Subiaco Avenue at Cessnock just before 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 3.
He was taken to Cessnock Police Station and had a string of domestic violence charges levelled against him.
The man was refused bail by police and spent the night in custody before facing Cessnock Local Court for the first time today.
He faces charges of common assault; stalking or intimidating; driving a motor vehicle, menaces another with intent; being armed with intent; assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others; destroying or damaging property; and taking and driving a conveyance without consent of owner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.