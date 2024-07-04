Sydney Swans headed to Newcastle for pre-season training camp

Holly Cooper hopes a Sydney Swans training camp in Newcastle this weekend can inspire young girls from the Hunter region to follow in her footsteps.
The quick forward was the club's sole pre-draft selection and is the second Hunter player signed at Sydney, where she has joined experienced campaigner and Nelson Bay product Lisa Steane.
Both will relish the opportunity to head home as part of a league-wide AFLW Community Camp program.
The Swans will train at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday before hosting a girls clinic then be at Pasterfield Complex for an under-nine girls gala day on Sunday.
"There's so many girls from the [Swans] academy that drive down here to Sydney from Newcastle to watch," Cooper said.
"From standing there, being in that position when I was younger to now coming back and being a role model for young girls coming through the academy, I just want to let them know that I'm here and I can talk them through anything and they can ask me anything about my experience."
The former Cardiff Hawks player and Swans Academy product earned her first AFLW contract after just four years in the sport.
She had a break-out 2023 that included competing at the Australian under-18 championships then showed her athletic ability to be the top-ranked athlete at the AFLW Draft Combine.
Cooper, now based in Coogee, is five weeks into her first AFLW pre-season. The Swans open their campaign against Collingwood at North Sydney Oval on August 30.
"It's pretty full-on at the moment," she said.
"I've never experienced anything like this with a massive pre-season. A lot of running. It really takes a toll on your body, physically and mentally, but it's been really good.
"My body feels good. My mind feels good. I'm just hopefully continuing to improve and hoping I can earn a spot."
