Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Snooker aiming for more community support and tables in Newcastle

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 5 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action from the Empower Snooker Invitational at the Newcastle City Snooker Club, Broadmeadow on June 29-30. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle District Billiards and Snooker Association president Steve Briant hopes the successful hosting of an invitational women's contest in Newcastle last weekend can prove a launchpad to increased visibility of the sport as a whole.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.