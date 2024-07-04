Snooker aiming for more community support and tables in Newcastle

Newcastle District Billiards and Snooker Association president Steve Briant hopes the successful hosting of an invitational women's contest in Newcastle last weekend can prove a launchpad to increased visibility of the sport as a whole.
The Empower Snooker Invitational, hosted at the Newcastle City Snooker Club above Rippit Golf in Broadmeadow across Saturday and Sunday, was a state-wide competition aimed at increasing female participation in what has been traditionally a male-dominated sport.
Benson bowed out in the quarter-finals with Sydney's Kenny Chandra beating Jacquie Baird, of the Central Coast, 3-0 in the final on Sunday.
A field of 20 from across NSW competed in the two-day event, which is set to return next year.
"The long-term goals for snooker in Newcastle and NSW is for community clubs to support this as a community sport and look to reintroduce tables in their huge venues to allow a global growth game to prosper in our region again," Briant said.
"Regional sport cannot survive in Sydney and Melbourne alone. Community sports clubs have an obligation to support sports outside of just rugby league."
Briant expected a high-profile field when Newcastle City Snooker Club host the Newcastle Open later this year with the Australian men's and women's champions expected to compete.
