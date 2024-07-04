Morgan Cibilic dominates as Jackson Baker bows out at Ballito Pro

Morgan Cibilic got it done early to dominate his round of 64 heat before Merewether clubmate Jackson Baker was taken out late in his at the Ballito Pro in South Africa.
Both desperate for points, the former Championship Tour (CT) surfers had mixed fortunes to start the third stop on the six-event, second-tier Challenger Series (CS).
Cibilic, ranked 55th before the event after two early exits, earned scores of 6.5 and 8.0 with two-turn combinations in small, close-out conditions inside the first 10 minutes of his heat to easily beat Japan's Keijiro Nishi (9.43), countryman Mikey McDonagh (8.7) and Swede Kian Martin (4.5).
He was due to next face Frenchman Gatien Delahaye, South African Luke Slijpen and Central Coast's Joel Vaughan in the round of 32.
"I just wanted to start on the inside, just to get the ball rolling, try to get the first wave of the heat, then just move wide," Cibilic said.
"The wider part of the bank has been pretty good, so just try to get away from the pack and get a few waves under the belt early."
Baker, who missed the opening two CS events because of a broken foot, led for most of his heat after he started with scores of 5.0 and 4.17 (9.17).
Frenchman Marco Mignot (12.9) took over with nine minutes left when he dropped a 7.5 before extending the lead with a 5.4. Baker improved his total with a 4.37 (9.33) from two hits with two minutes to go, but Brazilian Heitor Mueller (10.83) had the last say, posting a 6.5 from an air inside the last minute to take second place and progress. Baker and Japan's Joh Azuchi (7.33) were eliminated.
Merewether's Philippa Anderson faced a tough round of 32 draw in the women's event after winning her opening heat. Anderson, ranked 35th before the contest, was up against CT veteran Sally Fitzgibbons, Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum and Japan's Sara Wakita.
She won in small surf on day one with a total of 9.17 against Tessa Thyssen (9.03), Talia Swindal (7.1) and Gabriella Herbst (4.86).
