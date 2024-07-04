Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Morgan Cibilic dominates as Jackson Baker bows out at Ballito Pro

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 4 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World Surf League

Morgan Cibilic got it done early to dominate his round of 64 heat before Merewether clubmate Jackson Baker was taken out late in his at the Ballito Pro in South Africa.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.