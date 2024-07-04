Morgan Cibilic dominates as Jackson Baker bows out at Ballito Pro

Frenchman Marco Mignot (12.9) took over with nine minutes left when he dropped a 7.5 before extending the lead with a 5.4. Baker improved his total with a 4.37 (9.33) from two hits with two minutes to go, but Brazilian Heitor Mueller (10.83) had the last say, posting a 6.5 from an air inside the last minute to take second place and progress. Baker and Japan's Joh Azuchi (7.33) were eliminated.

