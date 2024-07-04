GF venue stays same following season extension 'no brainer' for NEWRL

General manager Adam Devich has confirmed this year's Newcastle Rugby League grand final will still take place at McDonald Jones Stadium despite the season being pushed back one week amid the region's wet weather.
The 2024 decider is now set for the last Sunday in September (29th) but remains at the same venue, Devich recently exploring alternatives given the impact of precipitation on competition already.
"It's booked. I already knew it was available and pencilled it in about 10 days ago because you could kind of see this coming," Devich told the Newcastle Herald following Thursday's announcement.
"That was part of making all these decisions, you've got to factor that in. Sunday [September 29] was available so that's now grand final day at McDonald Jones Stadium."
Rounds 13 to 18 stay as per schedule.
It follows a disjointed first half of this campaign with fixtures changing, either dates or grounds, almost weekly.
Three first-grade games are still outstanding, slated for August 9-10, while Wyong beat Northern Hawks 36-14 at Mallabula Sporting Complex on Wednesday night.
And with the Bureau Of Meteorology forecasting "above average rainfall for large areas of eastern and central Australia", sodden fields may not get much of a reprieve in coming months.
"You put all the ingredients in the mix and postponing it a week was a no brainer," Devich said.
"And this is it. One opportunity to extend the season, because the weekend after our grand final is now NRL grand final and Koori Knockout.
"If we have a similar set of circumstances we'll be forced into midweek games."
Also this weekend, Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League have opted to abandon all matches and split competition points while Hunter Junior Rugby League postponed all scheduled fixtures.
Meanwhile, Lakes forward John Toleafoa (shoulder charge) escaped suspension after being found not guilty at the Newcastle RL judiciary on Wednesday night.
