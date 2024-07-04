$150,000 in drugs seized, Gateshead man facing 37 charges

A MAN will front court today on 37 charges after police allegedly seized $150,000 worth of drugs from two Lake Macquarie homes.
Police formed a specialist squad to investigate the supply of illegal drugs in the Lake Macquarie area, codenamed Strike Force Picatinny, in February this year.
Police raided two properties at Windale and Gateshead on Wednesday, July 3, after extensive investigations.
Police allegedly discovered a stash of illegal drugs, including "commercial quantities" of methylamphetamine, or ice.
Other quantities of cocaine, heroin, MDMA and cannabis were also uncovered, according to police.
"The seized drugs have a combined street value of $150,000," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Police claim cash and other items were also found and seized, which police allege were proceeds of crime.
A 43-year-old man was arrested near the Gateshead property and was taken to Belmont Police Station, where he was hit with 37 charges.
He was refused bail to front Belmont Local Court on Thursday, July 4, on 32 counts of supplying a prohibited drug, three counts of possessing a prohibited drug, and two of dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.