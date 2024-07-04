'Dream come true' for Hunter athlete on Olympic debut in modern pentathlon

Genevieve Janse van Rensburg was inspired by an Olympic gold medallist during a school visit in the Hunter.
Less than a decade on, the 20-year-old will make her Games debut in modern pentathlon and described it as a "dream come true".
Janse van Rensburg, currently in the UK finalising preparations for Paris, was officially named by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) on Thursday.
"Making the Olympic team is a dream come true and I am so honoured to be getting this opportunity to represent my country at an Olympic Games," Janse van Rensburg told AOC media.
"I started modern pentathlon in 2018, after the 2016 Olympic gold medallist Chloe Esposito came to my school.
"I remember listening to her talk about her experiences in the sport and thinking I want to do that. I already did three of the sports I started fencing in 2017 and then took up shooting in 2018."
Janse van Rensburg was born in Singleton, attended Hunter Valley Grammar School and has studied at the University of Newcastle.
Modern pentathlon entails swimming, riding, fencing and a combined laser shooting-run. The Olympic venue will be Paris' Château de Versailles.
"Modern Pentathlon is a very unique sport as you're training for five very different disciplines and I think that is what makes it so exciting, everyday is different challenge," she said.
"It has been a labour of love and a huge commitment from many to support me over the last 7 years. I have had so much unwavering support and commitment from my family to pursue this left of centre sport, which has taken me all over the world."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.