Hoffman strikes early for Olympic as Edgeworth, New Lambton score key wins

Jason Hoffman starred in a winning return for Newcastle Olympic, while Edgeworth and New Lambton ground out crucial victories in battles at either end of the NPL men's table.
Hoffman, in his first game for Olympic since starting his 300-match A-League career in 2007, scored the opener and set up the next goal in a 4-1 win over bottom side Lake Macquarie. It was one of three catch-up games played on the synthetic surfaces at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Wednesday night.
A 10-man New Lambton hung on 2-1 over second-last Adamstown to move five points clear of the relegation battle, while Edgeworth rose to third and damaged Broadmeadow's premiership hopes with a 1-0 win.
Hoffman, 35, scored with a header of a Musa Kamara cross in the 26th minute then provided the cutback for Jed Hornery to make it 2-0 in the 40th. Lachlan West (54th) and Blake Green (61st) took it to 4-0 before Kooper Robson struck late for Lakes (4 points).
Olympic rose to 23 points and a spot to sixth, behind Valentine on goals but with two games in hand on them and Maitland (21).
Coach Paul DeVitis said it was a great for Hoffman to strike early.
"First game back, obviously there was a little bit of pressure on him, so to get an early goal with a great header then a great assist, I think it eases that pressure," DeVitis said.
"And for the team, that's obviously what we are hoping he can do for us, bringing him in and playing him higher up the pitch."
Olympic played the final 15 minutes with 10 men after Jye Rodway (ankle) came off with an injury when all substitutions had been made. Kane Treble (hamstring) and Musa Kamara (calf) were other minor injury concerns.
A quality strike from Seth Clark in the 79th minute was the difference for Edgeworth (29 points) against second-placed Magic (39). The Eagles jumped over Charlestown (28) but Azzurri have a game in hand. Broadmeadow stayed four points behind leaders Lambton Jaffas, who have a game in hand. Edgeworth have now won nine of their past 10 NPL games.
"The chances of playing on the weekend I think are pretty slim, so it was good to get a game in, and even better a win," coach Peter McGuinness said.
"We want to finish as high as we possibly can, and top three gets you a second bite if it doesn't go to plan in the finals. But it's just about improving as a team, just keeping better, and I think we are.
"The Maitland game [4-2 loss] was a slip up, but as a group we are getting better, and Magic was a good yardstick for us. They are a very slick team, fast everyone and play some decent football.
"It was a good game. It was tough. I think we were good value and they were too."
Charlie Kelly scored the 73rd-minute winner for New Lambton, who were down to 10 men in the 78th after Tyler Neilsen copped a second yellow card.
Captain Josh Piddington put New Lambton in front from the penalty spot in the 19th minute after a foul in the box. Dylan Bozinovski scored with a header in the 29th to level for Adamstown, who were without skipper Dino Fajkovic after losing their appeal of his six-game suspension for match official abuse.
The result left 11th-placed Adamstown on nine points, now five behind New Lambton (14) with six games each to play. This year 11th place face play-offs with second-division finalists to stay in the NPL, while the bottom side is relegated.
New Lambton coach Shane Pryce was relieved with the win.
"It was ugly but I don't mind winning ugly," Pryce said.
"It was desperately needed, so you've got to say well done to that. That gives us five points clear, and I think another four points will do me. If we can get that, I'd be happy with that, but there's a long way to go.
"We've been consistent with not being at our best in the first half of games, then it's been changes with people coming off the bench to give us a bit of a boost.
"And who that's been has changed because I don't think we have had players who have been at their best week in, week out, so I've had to change the starting team."
