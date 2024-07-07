Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Brass band set a gold standard for our history

July 8 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newcastle Steelworks Band made history 100 years ago. Picture supplied
The Newcastle Steelworks Band made history 100 years ago. Picture supplied

I ATTENDED the Brass Band Newcastle at the Newcastle Conservatorium on Sunday, June 30. They played to commemorate 100 years since the BHP Brass Band started in 1924. They went to the UK to participate in several competitions of bands at that time. The Newcastle Band won two firsts and one third place while in the UK.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.