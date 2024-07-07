Brass band set a gold standard for our history

THERE are two choices facing the Reserve Bank. They can let the economic slowdown take longer to get to the target inflation band, or whack rates up another one to three times and crash land it. What's clear is we are in a per capita recession. While the various governments spend like drunken sailors, the RBA might be better off pushing out the timeframe for getting to 2 to 3 per cent and landing the inflation plane behind schedule but with less carnage.