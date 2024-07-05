Upset about the Blockade coal protests? Look at the bigger picture

The Blockade Australia protesters are not criminals.
They are everyday members of our community who are passionate about providing a better and safer world for future generations.
Their actions are not selfish as asserted by Police Minister Yasmin Catley ("Police to strike back against protesters", Newcastle Herald 2/7) and are not undertaken for any personal benefit.
The protesters endure personal sacrifice to slow the coal export and highlight lack of action by our elected representatives.
They do not deserve minimum 12-months' jail ("Protesters are in danger of going too far", Opinion, 2/7). Rather, they deserve to be listened to for highlighting the lack of adequate action by politicians to combat climate change.
The inconvenience and risk posed by the protests is minuscule when compared to the inconvenience and risk posed by climate change.
It is curious that passenger trains have been cancelled to mitigate risk yet the much heavier coal trains continue to deliver their cargo unabated, except by the actions of the protesters.
Are the passenger rail cancellations maybe intended to deflect attention from the real issue and scapegoat the protesters?
Come on. Let's get this in perspective. Let's not be distracted by political attacks on the protesters and focus on the real issue of climate change.
KUDOS to Senator Fatima Payman for standing up for what she believes and, in the process, highlighting the need for the ALP to allow conscience votes rather than forcing solidarity upon its caucus ('PM flags possibility Payman will quit Labor in 'days'', Herald 4/7).
Whether one supports the Senator's stance is not the issue. What was more important was her right to express her views openly, without fear of retribution and, in so doing, present a perspective that is contrary to the party line.
Providing a platform for informed debate is a fundamental part of our democracy but this was sadly lacking in this instance.
THE United States has always held itself up to be the bastion of all that is good, true and upright.
It looms over the world like a giant monolith of wealth, power and might. Its emblem, the bald eagle, represents opportunity and freedom and the towering Statue of Liberty with her torch-bearing arm reinforces this.
But freedom and opportunity for whom?
The debate between the two likely candidates for the upcoming presidential election was a feeble, impotent display between two incompetents, one of whom will hold the reins for the next four years.
While bumbling Joe Biden certainly has an edge over a lying, immoral and unpredictable criminal he is in no shape to lead the country for the next year let alone the whole term.
Considering predecessors like John Kennedy and Bill Clinton, the bar isn't set that high with Barack Obama being a welcome exception. Is this mighty giant of the democratic West really a man of straw, a phoney champion? Its past is its judge.
The Republican-stacked Supreme Court in the US, with its ruling that Donald Trump essentially has immunity from prosecution for his role in the January 6 attempted riots, has far-reaching consequences for the USA and the world.
Essentially what I believe this ruling says is that, if Donald Trump gets into power, he can order virtually anything and not be held accountable.
It's scary stuff when coupled with the supposed "Project 2025" (Googled), which is allegedly a collection of policy proposals by conservatives to reshape and consolidate the United States federal government and remain in executive power.
REGARDING a recent story ("City should drop its 'nuclear-free' status, says Lib councillor", Herald 29/6): according to the councillor, this should be done to "capitalise on the prospect of a domestic nuclear industry".
So what are the prospects of a domestic nuclear industry becoming a reality?
I understand that the prospects aren't good. We now have three tiers of government legislation banning nuclear energy, at federal, state and council levels.
As well as attempting to overcome these legislative roadblocks there is also opposition from the owners of the Liddell site (AGL), who are well advanced with their own plans to transform this site into a renewable energy hub.
AEMO says that all of the current 21 gigawatts of coal fired power station capacity will close down before 2040.
The most recent CSIRO GenCost report says that the earliest deployment of a large-scale nuclear power facility would be from 2040, probably too late to provide any meaningful contribution to the grid.
By then the grid will be powered mainly by a mix of renewables, backed with firming and storage.
Dave McTaggart ("Tremors after Knights' tough win", Letters, 2/7), being a reluctant Wests Tigers supporter and original Wests Magpies supporter, the lack of a true home ground with all its advantages is something the Tigers need to address.
I dips me lid to Knights supporters; rain, hail, even a nuclear strike wouldn't keep these rabid supporters away.
Cheers Dave, enjoy the wins. If you need a wooden spoon I've got a few spare.
OH look, Horseshoe Beach is patrolled by council rangers - so let's clean it up, council. There are no facilities for camping in that area.
IF you want the protesters to stop protesting, just leave them there locked down by their own hand until they relieve themselves a few times. Then they will think twice.
I READ with great interest Madeline Link's article ("Deputy mayor questions political donations to Newcastle Independents", Herald 2/7).
Cr John Church said he is preparing his response to answer Cr Clausen but denies any wrongdoing.
I believe Cr Church and realise there are other councillors that put the interest of the city and ratepayers first and foremost.
Unfortunately, in my opinion party-dominated councils appear to be more self focused.
Anyway, Cr Clausen wants answers and so do we, the public, as to council affairs. The letter-writing saga is top of the list.
OMG, deputy mayor Declan Clausen, why don't you concentrate on current issues like overgrown weeds and rubbish in gutters, and garbage bins near bus stops?
After two requests and no street sweepers in for years, the gutter in my street was cleaned of weeds that were a foot high growing out of dirt.
