Our school's Cultural Performance Group is known across the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie area for their musical and dance performances.- Brendan Maher, Principal, Lake Macquarie High School
Lake Macquarie High School ignites the spirit of resilience and pride in all students to move together with full inclusion and encouragement for all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students.
The school has a strong link to local culture and through our Aboriginal Education Officer, Mr Luke Sutherland, we engage with all of our partner Primary Schools, West Lake Macquarie Elders Group and cultural elders across the wider community who lead our activities and enrich our school culture.
Recently we have partnered with the Museum of Art and Culture, yapang to offer enhanced experiences for students with local artists and exhibitions, inspiring the next generation of artists in Lake Macquarie.
Joanna Davies, Visual Arts and Public Programs Leader at Lake Macquarie City Council, has been instrumental in developing programs and events to link students with emerging artists and cultural programs further building the arts across our school and inspiring students.
Our schools' Cultural Performance Group is known across the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie area for their musical and dance performances, working with our future students in Years 5 and 6 to build links to culture and build their confidence to perform and have a high sense of belonging within the school.
In 2019, the school engaged in a process of renewal with the development of a new logo and ethos. The new logo is based on the Biraban eagle, linked to Biraban the local leader of the Awabakal people in the early 1800s. The emblem combines the location of the school and importance of the lake to the First Nations People that live and learn in this area.
Our ethos of 'Aspire, Embrace, and Innovate' encompasses all the attributes needed for students to build resilience, confidence and agency to be successful in life and their future pathways.
Our NAIDOC celebrations, being held on July 25 at Lake Macquarie High School encourages full community involvement along with all students engaged in activities and learning to build their understanding of the importance of NAIDOC, reconciliation and future opportunities for inclusion across society.
For more information or to enquire about enrolment, call 4958 1544 during school hours.
The "Emerging Connections Network", a coalition of the Hunter region's local Aboriginal Cultural Fire Practitioners, stands as a testament to the profound impact of combining traditional knowledge with contemporary training and business acumen.
Cultural Burn Practitioners, formally recognised by Firesticks Alliance and bolstered by a Certificate 3 in Ecosystem Management from Tocal College, have embarked on a journey that transcends conventional conservation efforts.
Their mission is not only to preserve the environment and restore health to country, but also to revive and implement the ancient practice of cultural burning - a method proven to enhance biodiversity and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
With the theme of NAIDOC this year being "Keep the Fire Burning", Hunter Local Land Services is honouring the elders that have ensured the survival of culture and knowledge, by empowering community to share and lead in this space.
The Emerging Connections Network is more than just a collection of trained professionals. It represents a thriving community committed to continuous learning and development.
By regularly meeting to expand their training opportunities, hone their business skills, and plan cultural burns in the Hunter region, these practitioners are poised to become leaders in both environmental and cultural arenas.
Hunter Local Land Services plays a crucial role in this evolution from a training-focused program to a robust employment initiative.
By fostering this network between the Cultural Fire Practitioners and Aboriginal Land management rangers, the organisation is creating pathways for career development that are both innovative and empowering.
This support enables Local Aboriginal Land Councils (LALCs), Traditional Owner groups, and Aboriginal Corporations to share their traditional knowledge with their community, tap into talent pools, secure procurement opportunities and craft business plans, generating sustainable employment opportunities for their land management teams.
As this initiative progresses, it becomes a beacon of hope and a model for community-driven environmental management.
The group recently represented the network and their local communities at the 'Rising from the Embers Festival' at the University of Newcastle and sponsored by Hunter Local Land Services in recognition of Reconciliation Week.
"Sharing the experience and the journey with the other practitioners has been a really special part of the program," Whitney Ridgeway - Cultural Broker - Hunter Local Land Service, said.
"Through these efforts they are emerging as community leaders, inspiring and educating others on the importance of cultural burning and that we must incorporate traditional knowledge when caring for country."