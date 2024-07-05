Lake Macquarie High School fully engaged in local community and culture Advertising Feature

Lake Macquarie High School ignites the spirit of resilience and pride in all students to move together with full inclusion and encouragement for all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students.

The school has a strong link to local culture and through our Aboriginal Education Officer, Mr Luke Sutherland, we engage with all of our partner Primary Schools, West Lake Macquarie Elders Group and cultural elders across the wider community who lead our activities and enrich our school culture.

Recently we have partnered with the Museum of Art and Culture, yapang to offer enhanced experiences for students with local artists and exhibitions, inspiring the next generation of artists in Lake Macquarie.

Joanna Davies, Visual Arts and Public Programs Leader at Lake Macquarie City Council, has been instrumental in developing programs and events to link students with emerging artists and cultural programs further building the arts across our school and inspiring students.

Our schools' Cultural Performance Group is known across the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie area for their musical and dance performances, working with our future students in Years 5 and 6 to build links to culture and build their confidence to perform and have a high sense of belonging within the school.

In 2019, the school engaged in a process of renewal with the development of a new logo and ethos. The new logo is based on the Biraban eagle, linked to Biraban the local leader of the Awabakal people in the early 1800s. The emblem combines the location of the school and importance of the lake to the First Nations People that live and learn in this area.

Our ethos of 'Aspire, Embrace, and Innovate' encompasses all the attributes needed for students to build resilience, confidence and agency to be successful in life and their future pathways.

Our NAIDOC celebrations, being held on July 25 at Lake Macquarie High School encourages full community involvement along with all students engaged in activities and learning to build their understanding of the importance of NAIDOC, reconciliation and future opportunities for inclusion across society.

Brendan Maher, Principal, Lake Macquarie High