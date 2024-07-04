Newcastle RL pushes 2024 season back one week amid region's wet weather

NEWCASTLE Rugby League officials have opted to push back the 2024 season by one week amid prolonged wet weather across the region.
This weekend's entire round has been postponed (August 31-September 1) and grand final now scheduled for September 29.
An announcement was made on Thursday.
Several outstanding matches had previously been moved to a spare weekend next month (August 10-11) while multiple fixtures were in doubt this Saturday and Sunday.
Rounds 13 to 18 remain the same.
"Due to the recent heavy wet weather and the state of the local grounds, this weekend's round will be postponed to Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1 - the week after round 18," Newcastle RL said in an online statement.
"The uncertainty of weather this weekend is also a factor in our decision.
"This therefore pushes back our entire finals series by one week, grand final inclusive. Grand final will now be scheduled for Sunday, September 29."
A number of clashes during the first half of the Newcastle RL campaign have either been delayed or relocated.
Wyong beat Northern Hawks 36-14 in Wednesday night's catch-up game at Mallabula Sporting Complex with Roos halfback Bayden Searle crossing for a double and Zane Tetevano debuting.
The presentation stays scheduled for October 5.
Meanwhile, Lakes forward John Toleafoa (shoulder charge) was found not guilty at the Newcastle RL judiciary on Wednesday night and will be free to play when the Seagulls visit Souths next weekend.
