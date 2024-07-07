Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

You don't need to be an expert to find the perfect bottle of wine, but the experts are here to help

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
July 7 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Thomas, the son of premier Hunter winemaker Andrew Thomas, joins leading wine retailer Charlie Kempe's impromptu cellar door tasting at Artisanal Cellars on Hunter Street. Picture by Marina Neil
Daniel Thomas, the son of premier Hunter winemaker Andrew Thomas, joins leading wine retailer Charlie Kempe's impromptu cellar door tasting at Artisanal Cellars on Hunter Street. Picture by Marina Neil

It's a familiar scene: you're on your way to the in-laws for dinner, and there are somewhere between 10 and countless bottles of Sauvignon Blanc on the shelf at Dan Murphy's. There's even more in the fridge at the back of the shop. All you wanted was a nice glass of wine at a reasonable price that might win you some familial brownie points. But now you're drowning in labels and trying to remember all that second-hand advice that armchair wine drinkers like to give without ever needing anyone to ask them for it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes news and features, and produces video and multimedia, for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine. He contributes regularly to the Newcastle Herald’s daily Topics column, and is the co-creator and producer of the Toohey’s News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016. You can reach me on Signal at @SimonMcCarthy.50 or via this link: https://signal.me/#eu/SogMRDSICna4awnaQul1KAYAonquE3VoSG1eSaxudp73Pq8de-tDPI2GvkjVjoZR

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.