You don't need to be an expert to find the perfect bottle of wine, but the experts are here to help

It's a familiar scene: you're on your way to the in-laws for dinner, and there are somewhere between 10 and countless bottles of Sauvignon Blanc on the shelf at Dan Murphy's. There's even more in the fridge at the back of the shop. All you wanted was a nice glass of wine at a reasonable price that might win you some familial brownie points. But now you're drowning in labels and trying to remember all that second-hand advice that armchair wine drinkers like to give without ever needing anyone to ask them for it.