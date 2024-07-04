Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Talks under way for new clinic to fill public health void at Morisset

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
July 5 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper is hopeful a HealthOne clinic is on the way for Morisset. File picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper is hopeful a HealthOne clinic is on the way for Morisset. File picture by Max Mason-Hubers

THE VOID in public health services between John Hunter Hospital and Wyong Hospital could be filled in the next five years as Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper confirms talks are under way for a Morisset HealthOne service.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.