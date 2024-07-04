Talks under way for new clinic to fill public health void at Morisset

THE VOID in public health services between John Hunter Hospital and Wyong Hospital could be filled in the next five years as Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper confirms talks are under way for a Morisset HealthOne service.
Morisset is one of the fastest-growing suburbs in the Hunter, tipped to grow by more than 12,000 people in the next two decades.
Mr Piper has been fighting for a hospital in southern Lake Macquarie for years and said Hunter New England Health (HNEH) has "finally" agreed that there is a need for public health services.
He said a draft strategy is in progress and said he understands HNEH has approached Lake Macquarie council to see what land might be available.
"The real plan is to actually deliver brick and mortar type health services in southern Lake Macquarie, and what they're talking about is to deliver what they call a 'HealthOne', which is a pretty significant facility that has been successfully deployed in other regional areas," he said.
HealthOne facilities bring together GPs and community health professionals in multidisciplinary teams under one roof. There are 27 across the state including one at Raymond Terrace.
Other health and social care providers can also been involved in the model, for example pharmacists, public dental services, private allied health professionals, other government agencies and non-government organisations.
The range of services provided is determined in the early stages of planning in consultation with clients and the local community.
Mr Piper said he hopes that if a HealthOne service is delivered it could be expanded into a district hospital down the track.
"I think it's probably one of the most important things for our community," he said.
"There's been just a glaring omission and it's been frustrating for our community, we've got this significant, growing older community but we also have a lot of new housing coming on, so we're seeing a lot of families coming into the area too.
"So I have no doubt, no doubt, that we should be investing as soon as possible in these kinds of facilities."
Mr Piper said he understood HNEH was looking at a site close to Morisset train station, which backs onto the old hospital site.
HNEH did not confirm whether it was looking at a site or if plans are under way, but a spokesman said it is committed to providing healthcare services to meet the community's needs now and into the future.
"Hunter New England Local Health District (HNELHD) will continue to collaborate with Central Coast Local Health District (CCLHD) to plan for the future and ongoing health needs of residents and will keep staff and community informed of developments," he said.
"NSW has a highly networked health system which ensures patients are always directed and or transferred to the most appropriate health care facility based on the level of care required.
"We acknowledge this means residents in the southern Lake Macquarie areas of Morisset and surrounding suburbs have contact and interact with both HNELHD and CCLHD."
The spokesman said CCLHD provides discharge supports for patients leaving its hospitals, including connecting Lake Macquarie residents to HNELHD community services.
He said Westlake's Community Health Centre provides community and public health services to people living in Lake Macquarie, including outpatient, home and community based rehabilitation and a wound care clinic.
Lake Macquarie council confirmed it is aware that HNEH is investigating "a more significant" public health presence in southern Lake Macquarie.
A council spokesman said it is very supportive of a new public health facility in the rapidly growing area.
"Health facilities are an important piece of social infrastructure to support a growing population, and we are therefore happy to help HNEH with their investigations for new public health facilities in this area," he said.
"We encourage HNEH and the NSW Government to continue to pursue the delivery of a new public health facility for southern Lake Macquarie."
The Newcastle Herald contacted NSW Minister for Health and Regional Health Ryan Park for comment.
