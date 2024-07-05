Despite climate tipping points being crossed, it's 'business as usual' with mine extension

Our carbon budget for a 1.5 degrees limit will soon be exhausted. Two degrees will likely be passed by 2050. It is completely relevant to Australia that Japan, Korea and other countries we sell coal to meet their (inadequate) emissions reductions targets. Coal to 2050 is not good news for anyone. We share the same atmosphere. Australia is not without diplomatic leverage, and phasing out thermal coal exports will send a powerful message that will put pressure on others to make hard but desperately needed decisions. That Australia is only a small producer is also irrelevant. We can control our own actions, and thereby hope to influence others.