The world's longest LEGO train sets off before Newcastle Brickfest

THE day began with false starts, backward moves and failed attempts as the Newcastle Brickfest team tried to beat a world record.
But by early afternoon on Thursday, chief train master Peter Lee had a successful attempt at the Guinness World Record for the "most carriages on a toy train", with 111 carriages.
"It was kind of special," Mr Lee said.
The next step is to submit photographic, video evidence and witness statements to Guinness World Records and wait for it to be made official, he said.
Kicking off the school holidays, Mr Lee will be displaying some of the carriages at the Newcastle Brickfest on Saturday July 6 and Sunday July 7.
From elves to Star Wars, from medieval to modern, Newcastle Brickfest will bring 280 tables of LEGO displays and 120 exhibitors to the Newcastle Racecourse.
Run by LEGO user group Rainbow Bricks, the colourful event will raise funds for the John Hunter Children's hospital kids club.
Coordinator Kevin Evans started Brickfest 10 years ago at Newcastle PCYC with just 50 to 60 tables.
He said this year was going to be the biggest event yet.
"There is everything from vintage LEGO, what Mum and Dad might remember from when they were younger through to obviously some of the latest sets," Mr Evans said.
"Some [kids] will be inspired, some will get excited. Each person will probably find something different," he said.
Exhibitors were coming from all over the east coast, with lots of local builders from Newcastle, Hunter Valley and the Central Coast, Mr Evans said.
As well as displays there will be a building area for kids, a speed build competition, raffles and photo opportunities with cosplay characters.
Last year's event drew 4000 people, and Mr Evans is hoping for a similar turn out this year.
"We are looking to give something back to the community in general," he said.
Greg Stephenson has been participating in Brickfest for roughly five years but he had loved LEGO since he was a child in the late 1960s.
"People get a chance to see what I love and we raise money for charity, it is a major win-win-win," he said.
When Mr Stephenson decided to quit smoking eight years ago, his passion for LEGO was reignited.
"My wife and son got me a ghostbusters fire station set. It gave me something to do with my hands, and I just kept building," he said.
Norma Blackburn had contributed to a 'Make Your Own' (MOC) 10-table long mediaeval display.
She had always been a crafty person and loved the creativity and flexibility LEGO brought.
"With LEGO, I can make this today and if I don't like it I can pull it apart and build something else, I can do anything with it," she said.
For information about Newcastle Brickfest: rainbowbricks.com
