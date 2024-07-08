Newcastle crowned home of the nation's best doughnut second year running

Newcastle is home to the nation's best doughnut for the second year running, the Baking Association of Australia has declared.
Doughheads, located in The Junction shopping centre, was named back-to-back champs in the National Donut Competition in Melbourne.
Their jam donut took first place in the traditional jam doughnut category, while their original glazed doughnut earned a second place in the highly competitive glazed doughnut section.
Doughheads owner Anna Farthing said it was a 22-hour day for head chef Kallan Bragg, who was up at midnight to bake the award-winning doughnuts, before boarding the morning flight to Melbourne.
Transporting the doughnuts was a logistical feat, with Mr Bragg forced to take into account humidity, air pressure and sugar crystallisation.
Kallan is so passionate about what he does and always produces the best that he can," Ms Farthing said.
"He had four very carefully packed boxes balanced on his lap in the plane. The boxes had little silicon gel packets to stop the humidity eating away at the donuts, then he had to maneuver them from the airport to Moonee Valley racecourse."
So how does it feel for a "little old doughnut shop in Newcastle" to be crowned the official dealer of the nation's best doughty delights?
"It feels amazing - the sense of satisfaction is difficult to describe," Ms Farthing said.
"Especially to win first in traditional with our jam donut and second in glazed donut, because they were the same prizes and categories we won last year. So it's great to have that consistent year round and it says a lot for the team.
"We might just be a doughnut shop, but we've spent eight years refining our product."
Doughheads, which turns 10 years old in August, started off as a side project.
"I had four kids, I thought only an insane person would go into hospitality with four kids," Ms Farthing laughed.
"But here we are 10 years later. It's a testament to our community and our connection with them.
In fact, Ms Farthing said without the community's support, there would be no Doughheads.
"Honestly, they got us through COVID - we put the call out on social media that if you want us to be here at the end of this, we need your support," she said.
"We had people calling up all week, asking if they could buy $100 to send to the nurses at the hospital. It was incredible.
"I love that our business is a part of our community. People love it and know it as their own. That's something that's really special."
Doughheads will be looking for a three-peat next year, but in the meantime Ms Farthing revealed the store had expanded into another guilty pleasure - gelato.
"Our motto is if you're going to indulge yourself, it better be something really worth indulging in," she said.
From five-star dining to fearless adventurers, the best of the best is on display in this year's Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Awards.
The council has named the finalists in the 2024 awards, which feature 15 categories. The winners will be named at a gala evening on August 2 at Belmont 16s.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said a bevy of businesses never before nominated had made this year's finals.
"It's wonderful to see the diversity of businesses recognised this year," Cr Fraser said.
"Many of them have faced significant challenges with the economic downturn happening right across Australia.
"The Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Awards are a chance to shine a light on their hard work and success."
Fine dining venue 8 at Trinity, Warners Bay-based Evolution Advisers and Toronto Private Hospital - which is undergoing a major expansion - are finalists in this year's Excellence in Large Business category.
Women Embrace Adventure, a locally based travel company offering global getaways for women, is a finalist in the Outstanding Visitor Experience category, up against CoastXP, Matt Hall Racing and 8 at Trinity.
Cr Fraser said voting was now open for the Origin Energy People's Choice Award, selected from all category finalists.
"I'd encourage everyone to vote for their favourite organisation via our website. The trophy will go to the business with the most online votes."
Go to lakemac.com.au for a full list or to vote in the people's choice award.
Hunter Means Business is a weekly column proudly flying the flag for the region's economic sector, published every Tuesday. Got a tip? Email jamieson.murphy@newcastleherald.com.au
