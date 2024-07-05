Newcastle architect firm earns top honours at state awards

NEWCASTLE architect firm, Curious Practice, is celebrating after taking out two wins at the Australian Institute of Architects 2024 NSW Architecture Awards.
The winners were announced at an event in Sydney on June 28, recognising the state's best new residential, commercial and public buildings.
Curious Practise picked up two awards, including the Hugh and Eva Buhrich Award in the Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions) category for its Aru House project in Maryville.
The auction of a sprawling home with rooftop terrace in Merewether drew the biggest property sale result in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last week.
An out-of-area buyer splashed $4.35 million on the house, which overlooks Empire Park, after they inspected the property for the first time the day before the auction.
At the other end of the scale, a dilapidated house in Belmont North left empty for two decades was snapped up via online auction for $522,500.
It could be considered a bargain price in the current market, the buyer has their work cut out for them.
"There were no internal shots because it was considered too dangerous to go inside, so it was boarded up, but I did take a look inside and could see a lot of termite damage," listing agent Troy Reeves said.
It's not the only run-down property to hit the market.
A derelict house described as being "not for the faint-hearted" is set to hit the market in Islington with an auction guide of $785,000.
The two-bedroom cottage, which includes a former shopfront, will be auctioned as a deceased estate on July 27.
A potential development site covering 1600 square metres in Mayfield has drawn a flurry of interest since it hit the market on July 1.
The listing on Hanbury Street comprises two existing properties with R4 high-density residential zoning in the suburb's renewal corridor.
The properties, which are on two separate titles, are offered for sale in one line.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
