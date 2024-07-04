Newcastle Herald
'Glaring': plan to fill Lake Macquarie healthcare void

July 5 2024 - 1:00am
Morisset is one of the fastest-growing suburbs in the Hunter, but for too long it's been stretched between major hospitals a fair distance away. That might be about to change. Madeline Link reports the void in health services between Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital and Central Coast's Wyong Hospital could be filled in the next five years as Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper confirms talks are under way for a HealthOne service.

