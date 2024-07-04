'Glaring': plan to fill Lake Macquarie healthcare void

Morisset is one of the fastest-growing suburbs in the Hunter, but for too long it's been stretched between major hospitals a fair distance away. That might be about to change. Madeline Link reports the void in health services between Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital and Central Coast's Wyong Hospital could be filled in the next five years as Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper confirms talks are under way for a HealthOne service.
Back in the city, the loss of communal changing space under the proposed plan for the second stage of the Newcastle Ocean Baths revitalisation has concerned some swimmers, with one month left for community feedback. Anna Falkenmire reports Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths president Peter Wickham said the group was "very concerned" about the changeroom design showing a reduced shared changing area.
In sport, the Newcastle Jets' new owners admit the drastic reduction in funding from the governing body is far from ideal but have accepted it as a case of short-term pain for long-term gain. Robert Dillon reports that according to multiple media outlets, the grants given to clubs will be slashed from $2 million per club last season to $530,000.
Looking for something to do with the kids this weekend? You could check out the Lego train that might soon hold a Guinness World Record after an attempt on Thursday. Jessica Belzycki reports that from elves to Star Wars, from medieval to modern, Brickfest will bring 280 tables of LEGO displays and 120 exhibitors to the Newcastle Racecourse on Saturday and Sunday.
