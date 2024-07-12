Inside the grand Merewether estate chasing upwards of $10 million

A spectacular estate on 2002 square metres, complete with a tennis court, swimming pool and two-bedroom guest house, has hit the market in Merewether.
The landmark property on Kempster Road is listed with Lyndall Allan at Salt Property, with price expectations upwards of $10 million.
A report from Ray White reveals the areas of Newcastle and Lake Macquarie tipped to become million-dollar suburbs in 2025.
The findings were calculated by taking the average price growth of the last 10 years and assuming it would hold for the next 12 months.
Residential property sales earned homeowners in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie a combined profit of more than $600 million in the first quarter of 2024.
That's according to CoreLogic's latest Pain and Gain report which analysed house and units sales across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the three months to March.
The majority of homeowners who sold a house or unit in the March quarter earned gains, with 98.2 per cent of sellers making a profit.
A listing on the Central Coast is sparking interest with buyers in the market for a licensed medicinal cannabis farm.
The 107-acre property is located at Mangrove Mountain in NSW, however, the exact address cannot be disclosed.
Described as presenting a unique opportunity for hemp growers, the acreage is listed with Scott Wall at Stone Real Estate Wyong Lisarow with a guide of $10 million.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
