Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Inside the grand Merewether estate chasing upwards of $10 million

July 12 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inside the grand Merewether estate chasing upwards of $10 million
Inside the grand Merewether estate chasing upwards of $10 million

A spectacular estate on 2002 square metres, complete with a tennis court, swimming pool and two-bedroom guest house, has hit the market in Merewether.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.