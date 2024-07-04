Newcastle Herald
Health spat: customer cost as nib and St Vincent's contract talks collapse

By Newsroom
Updated July 4 2024 - 5:25pm, first published 5:00pm
nib CEO Mark Fitzgibbon is disappointed St Vin took the disagreement public, but will continue to negotiate in good faith.
Customers of Hunter-based health insurer nib may not be able to use their hospital cover for surgery at some of the nation's top hospitals, as contract negotiations with St Vincent's Health fall apart.

