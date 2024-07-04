Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Blanket drug ban weighs on patients' life and death battle against obesity

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
July 4 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
62-year-old Bridget, of Mayfield, says the blanket ban on pharmacy-compounded weight loss drugs will be a devastating blow to her efforts to get her health back on track. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll.
62-year-old Bridget, of Mayfield, says the blanket ban on pharmacy-compounded weight loss drugs will be a devastating blow to her efforts to get her health back on track. Pictures by Jonathan Carroll.

THERE is only one way forward, says Bridget, a 62-year-old Mayfield woman who is waging her own war against obesity, one kilogram at a time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

Community health & welfare, social justice, investigations, general news. Gabriel.Fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.