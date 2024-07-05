Calls to scrap scripture from Hunter public schools

HUNTER students are missing out on a term's worth of education while less than one per cent of their peers participate in scripture classes, prompting calls for the subject to be scrapped.
Data obtained by 9News last year under freedom of information laws, revealed 99 per cent of Hunter students are withdrawing from Special Religious Education (SRE).
Figures as low as six students were enrolled in SRE at Newcastle High School, while the other 1,179 opted out.
The selective Merewether High School had just seven students enrolled in scripture out of its 1,056 students.
Under the Education Act 1990, time must be allowed for scripture in NSW public schools.
Initially students had one hour per day of religious education, now it is a minimum of 30 minutes per week.
NSW Teachers Federation regional organiser Jack Galvin-Waight says there's no place for "an antiquated 19th Century policy" in the state's public schools causing children to miss out on valuable learning time.
"The Teachers Federation believes the Education Act should be changed removing scripture, and that any education, religious or not, should be done in line with an approved curriculum and by a qualified teacher," he said.
Even if just one student is participating, SRE can stop a whole class, Mr Galvin-Waight says.
"A large number of parents in the Hunter seem unaware that during scripture all formal learning stops as a member of the clergy or a religious volunteer takes each class," he said.
"No academic instruction is allowed to occur during this time and students are segregated on religious grounds."
"Many twiddling their thumbs in the library, when they could and should be learning."
Data revealed that in 700 Belmont High students just 10 were opting in for SRE, while 12 of the 900 students at Maitland High were enrolled.
The figures show more than 98 per cent of students at Whitebridge High School and Kotara High School did not participate in SRE.
Member for Lake Macquarie Greg Piper says the proof is in the numbers that there needs to be change.
"Just based on the data, you'd have to say this is not good enough," he said.
"This isn't me or anyone attacking faith education, it's just if this [low numbers] is the case, then really we need to make some changes so the relatively few people participating in this area, should not take out education from the rest of the students for that period."
After speaking with faith groups, Mr Piper questioned whether the system is working for all.
"Some schools have significant uptake for SRE, but for the Hunter, the numbers are extraordinarily low. The question is, how do we do this better?"
Mr Galvin-Waight says a united view among the Primary Principals' Association, Secondary Principals' Council, the NSW Teachers Federation and the NSW Federation of Parents and Citizens Associations, is that SRE "simply must go".
" ... or at the very least, not interfere with curriculum time."
"Compounding this loss of valuable time, there is a professional and academic consensus that SRE is outdated, devalues the profession, potentially promotes extremism and is simply not appropriate for 21st Century learning."
Fairness in Religion in Schools (FIRIS) parent group's Craig Mcpherson says the problem is the process to change the legislation.
"It's going to take a bill in parliament to remove it and nobody is prepared to do that," he said.
Mr Mcpherson believes there is the potential for SRE to fade out in the public education system by 2032.
"I think there are indications that the SRE lobby is struggling for SRE instructors. I think it will crash and burn in the regions," he said.
The Teachers Federation is confident there is a place for General Religious Education (GRE) instead.
GRE is about educating students on the world's major religions, what people believe and how that affects their lives.
"GRE is already part of the curriculum, taught by qualified teachers employed by the Department of Education in a safe, respectful and inclusive classroom setting," Mr Waight said.
"The removal of scripture would have no impact on General Religious Education, if anything it could enhance the program."
Mr Galvin-Waight said the Federation continues to pursue the amendment of the 1990 Education Act to remove SRE and if it does continue, it's essential to not interrupt curriculum time.
"Scripture could take place at lunch or recess, or directly before and after school lessons have concluded," he said.
A NSW Department of Education spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald that schools must allow time for SRE and Special Education in Ethics (SEE) where authorised representatives of approved providers are available.
The Herald understands there is no current plans to change the legislation regarding Special Religious Education and Special Education in Ethics in public school.
The Newcastle Herald contacted NSW Education Minister Prue Car and Hunter SRE Group for comment.
