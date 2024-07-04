Bradman Best waiting for a chance if NSW come calling

He has been Newcastle's most dangerous attacking weapon since returning from a hamstring injury two games ago, but explosive centre Bradman Best insists that defence remains his priority.
Best scored two long-range tries in last weekend's win against Parramatta, and another four-pointer in Newcastle's previous loss to Penrith, to give him seven from 13 games, the most by any Knight this season.
But the 22-year-old flyer says his mindset is that preventing tries is just as important as scoring them.
"We know where to find points, but it's more about defence," he said.
"For me, I've been working on my defence and it's something I want to keep improving and getting better at."
Best shrugged off his two long-range efforts against the Eels.
"I guess that's my job, isn't it?" he said.
"As an outside back, you've got to defend well and then when there's a scrap there, get on it. I was lucky to get away there and find the try line."
On Sunday, he'll need to be on his game defensively when the Knights clash with the Raiders in Canberra and he lines up opposite slick-stepping Kiwi international Matt Timoko.
While NSW coach Michael Maguire would appear unlikely to tinker with his team for Origin III, Best is presumably next cab off the rank should the Blues suffer any injuries to their outside backs.
He scored two tries on debut in Origin III last year and was in line to be retained for this year's series opener, only to strain his hamstring.
Latrell Mitchell was then included for game two and, after a standout performance, appears certain to hold his spot.
"I got a taste of it last year and loved it, and didn't get picked this year, but that's all good," Best said. "There's always time to play in those teams."
Best said "for sure" he was disappointed but was hopeful "I've put myself in good stead" if any incumbents were ruled out.
Best's attitude has pleased Knights coach Adam O'Brien.
"He was dealt a bitter pill to swallow," O'Brien said.
"I think he would have been in the game one team, so to not drop his bundle, and to come back and get himself in the form he's in now, it's a real credit to him. And he's still only a young man."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.