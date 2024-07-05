The last passage for Newcastle's longest-serving ferry master

Stephen Doley rested his hands on the controls, and the engine under his feet rumbled to life. He reckons that, over the last 48 years of skippering the ferry across the channel, he has spent more time in this little room than at home - the trio of wheels and throttle levers, the battered old radio and comparatively new radar, and the array of dials and navigational instruments; he knows this place better than the back of his hand.