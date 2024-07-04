Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Newcastle to trial artificial intelligence tech to speed up development

July 5 2024 - 8:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Newcastle and co-applicants Muswellbrook and Central Coast, as well as Cessnock and Lake Macquarie, will trial technologies to help with development application processes. File picture
City of Newcastle and co-applicants Muswellbrook and Central Coast, as well as Cessnock and Lake Macquarie, will trial technologies to help with development application processes. File picture

NEWCASTLE and Lake Macquarie councils will trial artificial intelligence (AI) technologies as part of a state government plan to speed up development assessment times.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.