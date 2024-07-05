NPLW matches moved to synthetic surface after another week of wet weather

All but one round-17 clash in NPLW Northern NSW has been relocated to the artificial surface at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility this weekend after continued wet weather.
New Lambton's important clash with leaders Newcastle Olympic remains at Alder Park on Saturday (4pm) with a ground inspection expected for the morning.
The third-versus-fourth showdown between Broadmeadow (29 points), who are trying to snap a two-match losing run, and the Melina Ayres-fired Charlestown (28) as well as the Warners Bay (six) and Maitland (33) exchange kick off at 7pm at Speers Point on Sunday.
Adamstown (15) also take on Mid Coast (three) there Sunday at 3pm.
Olympic (36) have twice beaten the fifth-placed Eagles (16), who are fighting to keep alive their finals hopes.
But this will be the first time Olympic, who are on a seven-game winning run, have faced New Lambton with Jets duo Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan in the Eagles line-up.
"We've obviously had a good run of results and are in a good position heading into the back end of the year, but there's a few tough games coming up," Olympic coach Craig Atkins said.
After New Lambton, Olympic meet Maitland, Azzurri and Broadmeadow in consecutive league outings.
Maitland and Azzurri are scheduled to back up on Tuesday night at Lisle Carr Oval in a rescheduled clash that could have a bearing on the premiership and finals positions.
The competition then breaks for the NNSW Women's State Cup, staged at Speers Point from July 12-14.
