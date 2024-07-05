Wildfires wipe slate clean with eyes on Easts and finals appearance

Coach Anthony Eriksson expects the Hunter Wildfires to take confidence from their last performance against Easts but also knows the slate has been wiped clean.
The Sydney women's premier rugby union enters phase two this weekend, splitting into a top-six division and bottom five.
The Wildfires finished the 11-round, first phase in third place on 36 points but all teams are now back on zero.
Hunter have six games, starting with Easts, who were fifth on 26 points, at Woollahra Oval on Saturday followed by unbeaten leaders Sydney Uni (49) to state a case for another top-four finals appearance.
"It should be a real good test," Eriksson said.
"We're going to have to bounce back after two weeks ago against Manly in horrible conditions. Absolute mudpit. But that's no excuse. We didn't play the conditions.
"But we've wiped the last two weeks away and it's all starting fresh again. We're hoping to spark these next six weeks with a win this weekend."
The Wildfires produced a gritty performance to overpower Easts 24-0 in round seven but they are coming off a disappointing 15-0 loss to Manly in mud-soaked conditions two weeks ago.
Experienced forward April Radford is unavailable, hooker Lynn Koelman misses the match through concussion protocols and five-eight Kyah Little is away on representative touch duties with the United States.
Prop Georgia Chapple, teenage halfback Maronay Smuts and versatile back Anika Butler all return to action this weekend.
Shana Povey-Hyatt shifts out of the back row into No.10.
In Hunter Rugby Women's on Saturday, Merewether host University, Hamilton travel to Southern Beaches and Cooks Hill are away to Maitland. Wanderers beat Nelson Bay 38-7 on Wednesday night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.